

30 May 2017



PayPoint plc ('the Company')



On 26 May 2017, Rachel Kentleton, Finance Director purchased 1,245 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £9.674306 per share. The notification below has been submitted to the FCA:



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rachel Kentleton | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Finance Director | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of ordinary shares in PayPoint | | | |plc | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.674306 1,245 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |1,245 | | | | | | | * Price |£12,044.51 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-05-26 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court | | | | Date of notification: 30 May 2017 | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



