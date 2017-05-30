

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump paid tribute to the United States' fallen soldiers and their families on Memorial Day.



Addressing an audience that included relatives of service members during ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, the President said, 'they died in war so we could live in peace.'



It was his first public remarks since returning from a five-nation Middle East Europe tour.



The president spoke of the sacrifice of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly's family whose son Robert was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.



Trump also paid tribute to World War II veteran and former Senator Bob Dole, Christopher D. Horton, an Oklahoma National Guard sniper, and Army Maj. Andrew D. Byers, both of whom were killed in action in Afghanistan.



Horton's widow, Jane, and Byers' parents, Rose and David, were at the ceremony. The president promised that America's gratitude to them is boundless and undying.



In an apparent reference to the fight with the Islamic State, he said, 'Today a new generation of American patriots are fighting to win the battle against terrorism.'



Vice President Mike Pence accompanied Trump at the memorial ceremony, where Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford also spoke.



