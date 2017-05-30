Research and Markets - Global $788 Million Phototherapy Equipment Market 2014-2025: Key Players are E Healthcare, Philips Lighting, Nice Neotech Medical Systems, Natus Medica, Phoenix Medical Systems & Herbert Waldmann

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Conventional With Fluorescent Lamp And Compact Fluorescent Lamp; LED; Fiberoptic), By Application (Skin Disease Treatment, Neonatal Jaundice), By End-Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global phototherapy equipment market is expected to reach a value of USD 788.7 million by 2025

Rising prevalence of skin diseases has led to huge growth of phototherapy equipment market. According to healthline data, nearly 150,000 new psoriasis cases develop each year among the U.S. population. With such huge population developing psoriasis, there is a growing need for phototherapy devices in the near future. Eczema, one of the severe skin diseases also has contributed towards the growth of the market.

Neonatal jaundice is another disease that require phototherapy treatment. This kind of treatment is very common among newborns suffering from jaundice in order to reduce high bilirubin levels. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 60% to 80% of healthy newborns are likely to develop neonatal jaundice. Hence, demand for phototherapy equipment is expected to rise with growing prevalence of neonatal jaundice.

Furthermore, technological advancements are continuously rising pertaining to this market. LED-based devices are being highly adopted, which has further accelerated the growth of the market. The LED lights are cheaper as compared to conventional phototherapy equipment and has a long-lasting effect. These lights also have been proved to be very effective for treating neonatal jaundice. Hence, improvement in technology has impacted the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

In 2016, amongst the product segment, conventional phototherapy equipment held the largest market share due to its wide usage for skin disease treatment

LED equipment are expected to show attractive growth over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and long-lasting effect

Amongst the application segment, skin disease treatment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 owing to rising prevalence of psoriasis and eczema

Neonatal jaundice management is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of newborn jaundice

North America dominated the market in 2016 owing to penetration of advanced technology in the field of phototherapy treatment in this region

Some of the key players are GE Healthcare; Philips Lighting Holding B.V.; Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Natus Medical Incorporated; Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; and Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Phototherapy Equipment/Device Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market driver analysis

3.2.1 Increasing prevalence of severe skin diseases

3.2.2 Introduction of technologically advanced products

3.2.3 Rising prevalence of neonatal jaundice

3.3 Market restraint analysis

3.3.1 Availability of alternative mode of treatment

3.4 Key opportunities prioritized

3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by product

3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by application

3.4.3 Key opportunities prioritized, by end-use

3.5 Phototherapy Equipment - SWOT analysis, by factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7 Competitive landscape: Market position analysis, 2016



4 Phototherapy Equipment/Instrument: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Phototherapy equipment market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Conventional Phototherapy Equipment

4.2.1 Conventional phototherapy equipment market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Fluorescent Lamp

4.2.3 Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Compact Fluorescent Lamp

4.3 LED Phototherapy Equipment

4.4 Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment



5 Phototherapy Equipment: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Phototherapy equipment market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Skin Disease Treatment

5.2.2 Psoriasis

5.2.3 Vitiligo

5.2.4 Eczema

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Neonatal Jaundice Management



6 Phototherapy Equipment/Device: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Phototherapy Equipment market: End-use movement analysis

6.2 Hospitals & Clinics

6.3 Homecare



7 Phototherapy Equipment/Instrument: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Application, End Use

7.1 Phototherapy Equipment market share by region, 2017 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA



8 Competitive Landscape



Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

GE Healthcare

Natus Medical Incorporated

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Atom Medical Corporation

National Biological Corp.

Solarc Systems Inc.

