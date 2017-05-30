

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's collectively agreed earnings increased at a faster pace in the first quarter of the year, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



The index of agreed monthly earnings including extra payments rose 2.8 percent year-on-year following 2.2 percent gain in the previous three months. In the third quarter of 2016, earnings grew 3 percent.



On an average of the last 20 quarters, earnings rose 2.5 percent, the agency said.



Excluding extra payments, agreed earning rose 2.8 year-on-year after 2.4 percent increase in the previous quarter. The growth was the fastest since the second quarter of 2015.



Consumer price inflation was 1.9 percent over the same period.



