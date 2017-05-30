To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 30 May 2017



Corporate Announcement No. 50/2017





Supervisory Board change



Sven A. Blomberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board has announced that he has decided to retire as at 31 July 2017. Hence, he will retire from the Supervisory Board of BRFkredit a/s. Sven A. Blomberg has been Chairman of BRFkredit since the merger with Jyske Bank in 2014. He was Managing Director of BRFkredit during the period 1995 to 2014.



An extraordinary general meeting at BRFkredit a/s will be called as soon as possible at which meeting Anders Dam, CEO and Managing Director of Jyske Bank will be proposed to be elected to the Supervisory Board.



Per Skovhus and Niels Erik Jakobsen will continue as Supervisory Board members elected by the general meeting.



Subsequently, the Supervisory Board is expected to elect Anders Dam as its Chairman and Per Skovhus as its Deputy Chairman.





Yours faithfully,



BRFkredit





Contact person: Sven A. Blomberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, tel.: +45 45262500.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633373