Brøndby, 30 May 2017
PRESS RELEASE
NKT Victoria proclaimed Ship of the Year 2017 NKT has today released the enclosed press release about the NKT Victoria cable-laying vessel has been awarded the Ship of the Year 2017 prize in Norway.
Contacts Press Investors Helle Gudiksen Michael Nass Nielsen Tel: +45 2349 9098 Tel: +45 2494 1654
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633375
PRESS RELEASE
NKT Victoria proclaimed Ship of the Year 2017 NKT has today released the enclosed press release about the NKT Victoria cable-laying vessel has been awarded the Ship of the Year 2017 prize in Norway.
Contacts Press Investors Helle Gudiksen Michael Nass Nielsen Tel: +45 2349 9098 Tel: +45 2494 1654
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633375