sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,96 Euro		+0,564
+0,79 %
WKN: 861226 ISIN: DK0010287663 Ticker-Symbol: NKT 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NKT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NKT A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,07
73,42
13:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NKT A/S
NKT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NKT A/S71,96+0,79 %