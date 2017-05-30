Brøndby, 30 May 2017



PRESS RELEASE



NKT Victoria proclaimed Ship of the Year 2017 NKT has today released the enclosed press release about the NKT Victoria cable-laying vessel has been awarded the Ship of the Year 2017 prize in Norway.



