City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 26-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.27p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 26-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 76.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 77.22p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.59m

Borrowing Level: 15%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528