

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks are poised to open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Risk sentiment appears to be waning with global equities retreating and safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold coming back into favor as EU political worries returned to haunt investors.



European currencies such as the euro and pound retreated against the dollar as speculation over a possible early election in Italy intensified and a poll showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6 percentage points.



ECB President Mario Draghi's dovish comments to the European Parliament also weighed on the euro. Meanwhile, Greece has warned that its recovery would be thrown into doubt if Brussels blocked a debt deal at the next meeting of euro area finance ministers.



On the data front, Japanese household spending declined again in April, official figures showed today, while retail sales rose more than expected and the jobless rate held steady at a two-decade low in the month, Consumer price inflation rose an annual 0.3 percent, well below the BOJ's 2 percent target.



Survey results from the European Commission showed that the euro area economic confidence index declined to 109.2 in May from 109.7 in the previous month.



Closer home, reports on personal income and spending, consumer confidence, house price data and Dallas Fed manufacturing figures are slated for release later in the day.



In corporate news, Citigroup Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Fixed Income Analytics and Index Businesses to London Stock Exchange Group for a total cash consideration of $685 million.



Bank of Nova Scotia announced a share buyback after posting a stronger second-quarter profit. EnerSys is due to report its results after the market close.



Elsewhere, Asian stock markets ended mixed today as fears about political risks in Europe sapped investors' appetite for risk. Trading volumes remained thin across the region amid public holidays in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



European stocks extended losses for the fourth day, with banks pacing the decliners after Deutsche Bank analysts cut their rating on regional banking stocks to 'underweight'.



