

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 2.8 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.0 percent climb in March. The measure has been rising since June 2011.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products grew 4.0 percent annually in April and those of food products went up by 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 1.3 percent from March, when it gained by 0.5 percent.



