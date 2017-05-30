sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Research and Markets - Global Mixed Reality Market to Grow at a CAGR of 75% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Atheer, DAQRI, Magic Leap, META COMPANY, Microsoft & Osterhout Design Group

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mixed Reality Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global mixed reality market to grow at a CAGR of 75.28% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Mixed Reality Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising adoption in the training industry. The mixed reality technology ovides enterises with many innovative ways to train employees. Mixed reality can be used to develop the existing talent in employees by immersing them in a highly realistic virtual work environment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing affordability for mixed reality hardware. Workability of mixed reality requires both virtual reality headset and augmented reality software. In the past, virtual reality headsets were extremely expensive, and thus were not affordable to all sections of consumers. However, with the recent developments in technologies and a greater oduction scale, the cost of such hardware has come down.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising adoption in the training industry. The mixed reality technology ovides enterises with many innovative ways to train employees. Mixed reality can be used to develop the existing talent in employees by immersing them in a highly realistic virtual work environment. Mixed reality is increasingly being used in the healthcare and gaming industries. Mixed reality will ovide the trainee with safe exposure to complex oblems.

Key vendors:

  • Atheer
  • DAQRI
  • Magic Leap
  • META COMPANY
  • Microsoft
  • Osterhout Design Group

Other prominent vendors:

  • EON Reality
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • HTC Corporation
  • Samsung

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3xjrfr/global_mixed

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire