Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 26-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 438.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 448.33p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 433.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 443.14p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---