

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economic outlook remains favorable and the cyclical upturn is expected to continue, but several risks, mainly from the external sector, have evolved over the recent quarters, the Bank of Spain Governor Luis Linde said Tuesday.



'While - as the Banco de Espana projections suggest - the outlook is favorable, in recent quarters a series of risks have been taking shape, stemming essentially from the external sector, the interaction of which with the elements of fragility still in place might adversely affect how the economy evolves,' Linde said in the foreword to the Bank of Spain's annual report for 2016.



The favorable picture is, however, subject to several risks, the bank said citing several factors of uncertainty on the external front, high debt, low profitability of Spanish banks and fluctuating oil prices.



'The outlook for the cyclical upturn in the economy continuing is favorable, owing to the foreseeably persistent effects of the correction of the Spanish economy's imbalances,' Linde said.



The greater momentum of global activity projected for the next two years is also set to underpin the recovery in Spain, Linde, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said.



'Nonetheless, it is expected that the adoption of a more restrictive fiscal policy stance, which is needed to see through the budgetary consolidation process, and the impact of the recent rise in oil prices on households' and firms' real income will result in some easing in the pace of growth of the economy,' the central bank chief added.



