NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 --



WHO:

Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas for WCN, a leading pioneer of innovative recruitment technology

WHAT:

Will present two informative sessions during the 2017 NACE Conference and Expo.

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 6 - Friday, June 9, 2017

"How You Can Conquer Top Recruiting Pains" will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at 4:30 p.m. PDT.

"Campus Recruiting is Broken: Fix It Using Data Insights" is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 at 3:15 p.m. PDT.

WHERE:

Paris Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, Nev.

In addition, WCN will exhibit in Booth No. 312.

DETAILS:

It is no secret that campus recruitment attracts a high number of applications, sometimes in excess of 150,000 per year. As a result, recruiters end up spending more time reviewing resumes than they do with candidates. However, with the support of a data-driven approach, recruiters can extend their reach to identify exceptionally talented students more effectively.

At the 2017 NACE Conference, Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas for WCN, will present two recruiting-centric sessions. The first, "How You Can Conquer Top Recruiting Pains," will take place on Tuesday afternoon as part of the NACE17 Solution Lab, with Maister sharing tips to address common college recruitment challenges. Maister will discuss how to amplify recruitment marketing and deepen candidate relationships throughout their journey, as well as how to leverage the power of predictive algorithms to prioritize the best candidates. Attendees will also learn best practices for handling the complexity of events, managing chaotic campus recruiting and empowering candidates.

On Wednesday afternoon during "Campus Recruiting is Broken: Fix It Using Data Insights," Maister will explain how Big Data can transform the hiring process and help campus recruiters get to candidates faster -- including those no one else knows about. Exploring insights from client case studies, Maister will share the processes involved in leveraging Big Data and machine learning to build the best artificial intelligence algorithms in order to streamline the recruitment process and enhance the candidate experience. Maister will draw on research that shows the potential for up to a third of interviewees to be identified upfront and without any element of bias with a 90 percent certainty rate. Session attendees will learn how Big Data brings rigor to the hiring process, helping create added human capital value and a focus on winning great hires.

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with representatives from WCN in Booth No. 312 for additional information about the company's best-in-class global campus recruitment solution. For event details and registration, visit: https://www.naceweb.org/conferenceexpo/default.htm.

Those with an interest in scheduling an appointment to speak with the WCN team can pre-book at: http://bit.ly/NACE17_RSVP.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit: www.wcnsolutions.com.