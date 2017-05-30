SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that hospitals that select MTBC's patient receivables solution by September 30, 2017 will receive a complimentary, commitment-free month of service.

A current hospital client of MTBC's patient receivables solution explained, "MTBC is a great partner." Marlena Kratzer, Director of Patient Accounts for Sacred Heart Hospital of Pennsylvania, continued, "They handle everything, which allows us to use our resources elsewhere."

MTBC's patient receivables solution leverages its proprietary technology, real-time data, and experienced professionals to empower healthcare facilities and medical practices to streamline and optimize the collection of patient balances. MTBC's cloud-based patient receivables tools include the following:

Real-time eligibility and deductible details;

Cloud-based patient payment portal and patient smartphone app;

Automated telephone, text message, and email communication campaigns;

Secure electronic statements, together with traditional paper statement series;

Advanced business intelligence and analytics; and

Professional patient telephone support.

"As patients bear an increasing percentage of the cost for healthcare services, it's critical that hospitals and medical practices leverage a solution that efficiently maximizes patient collections in a patient-centric manner," said Stephen Snyder, MTBC President. He continued, "It's our privilege to provide a variety of technology-driven solutions to thousands of healthcare providers across the country and we look forward to partnering with additional hospitals seeking a proven patient receivables solution."

Additional information regarding MTBC is available at www.mtbc.com

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

