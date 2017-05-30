Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) today announced the appointment of Craig Hopkinson, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. Dr. Hopkinson will be responsible for the advancement and implementation of the clinical development programs for Alkermes' pipeline of drug candidates. He will serve on the executive management team of Alkermes and report to Elliot Ehrich, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Ehrich will transition his role as Chief Medical Officer to Dr. Hopkinson and will focus on advancing the company's product pipeline and pharmaceutical development strategy.

"We are pleased to welcome Craig, an industry veteran and proven leader, whose expertise will help shape Alkermes' next stage of growth. His experience will be invaluable to our current global research and clinical development efforts in CNS diseases," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "As our portfolio of new medicines expands, we are responding by strengthening our capabilities in providing scientific and medical information on the value of our products."

Dr. Hopkinson brings more than 20 years of experience building and leading clinical development organizations and medical affairs groups in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has led multidisciplinary development teams in multiple therapeutic areas, including neuroscience, oncology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular conditions, inflammation, genetic diseases, hematology and neurodegenerative diseases, and has extensive knowledge of clinical study design and the regulatory landscape. Most recently, Dr. Hopkinson held the position of Senior Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to this role, Dr. Hopkinson held various executive management positions at Eisai Pharmaceuticals, including President of Eisai Value Maximization Systems, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Frontier Product Creation Unit, and Vice President of Medical Affairs, Oncology. In addition, Dr. Hopkinson served in leadership positions at Elan Pharmaceuticals, Actelion Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. Dr. Hopkinson completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of the Orange Free State in South Africa.

"I am excited to lead the clinical development programs during this important time at Alkermes, when the company is rapidly advancing its robust late-stage pipeline," said Dr. Hopkinson. "I look forward to making progress with the range of clinical studies that are underway and to bringing valuable medicines to the market for patients."

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

