Global $4.96 Billion Sperm Bank Market 2014-2025 By Donor Type, Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, Genetic Consultancy), Technology (Donor Insemination, In-Vitro Fertilization) - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sperm Bank Market Analysis By Donor Type, By Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, Genetic Consultancy), By Technology (Donor Insemination, In-Vitro Fertilization), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global sperm bank market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.96 billion by 2025

The technological advancements pertaining to assistive reproduction, increasing number of countries legalizing same-sex marriage, and growing government support toward sperm donation and donor offspring in various countries are some of the crucial factors expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

In 2015, North America held majority of the revenue share of the sperm bank market. The presence of large number of sperm banks and registered laboratories in North America is one of the key factors that can be accounted for the largest share. The regulations for sperm donation vary as per country; most of the countries have limit on the number of donor off springs and prohibition on the sperm usage of a deceased donor.

The increasing prevalence of infertility has led to huge demand for sperms and the presence of favorable government policies pertaining sperm donation and donor offspring are among some of the key factors anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. Europe is the fastest growing segment owing to the disparity between demand (high) and supply (low) of sperm.

The growing number of insemination procedures, huge demand for known donors, and huge overall cost incurred in analysis and purification for insemination procedures are few of the factors responsible for majority of revenue share of donor insemination segment. However, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to the growing demand for IVF procedures and growing awareness regarding the benefits of IVF over insemination procedures.

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

In 2015, known donor was the largest donor type segment, owing to the huge cost of known sperms as compared to anonymous

Despite the presence of huge number of anonymous donors, this segment held a lower share of the overall the market

In 2015, semen analysis held majority of the revenue share due to the growing R&D, academic research, and assisted reproductive procedures.

The presence of huge customer base for infertility treatment and withdrawal of one-child policy in China is expected to drive growth in the Asia Pacific region

is expected to drive growth in the region Some of the key players are FairFax Cryobank, Inc.; Cryos International; Androcryos; New England Cryogenic Center; Indian Spermtech; European Sperm Bank; Seattle Sperm Bank; Xytex Sperm Bank, and London Sperm Bank.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Sperm Bank Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Sperm Bank- SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



4 Sperm Bank Market: Donor Types Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Sperm Bank Market: Donor Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Known Donor

4.3 Anonymous Donor



5 Sperm Bank Market: Services Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Sperm Bank Market: Services Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Sperm Storage

5.3 Semen Analysis

5.4 Genetic Consultancy



6 Sperm Bank Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Sperm Bank Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.2 Donor Insemination

6.3 In Vitro Fertilization

6.4 Genetic Consultancy



7 Sperm Bank: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Donor Type, Services Type, and End-Use



8 Competitive Landscape



