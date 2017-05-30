Vanillin Market Size Worth $724.5 Million By 2025 | Growth Rate: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalvanillin marketis expected to reach USD 724.5 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing consumption of food & beverage products has been a key factor driving market growth, globally. In addition, robust growth in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, fragrance, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is also fueling the demand.

Vanillin is an essential aromatic compound extensively used to enhance the aroma and flavor of the different end-use products. Vanilla beans constitute pleasant smell, that occurs naturally in vanilla beans. It is widely used as flavoring agent in food products and aromatic additives for incense, perfumes, medicines, candles, and air fresheners. Due to an ability to enhance flavor in food products coupled with low-calorie content and high availability of antioxidants in vanillin, its demand from food & beverage segment is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

Food & beverage accounted as the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the upcoming years. Growing demand for variety food products is encouraging manufacturers to produce vanillin products from a sustainable source.

Fragrance segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of volume over the forecast period with an estimated CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing consumer spending on beauty and personal care products along with growing usage of aromatic products in various fragrance application products are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing usage of fragrance products in the emerging economies such as India, China, the U.S., and Brazil is expected to increase the demand further.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Vanillin Market Analysis, By End-use (Food & Beverage, Fragrance, Pharmaceutical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vanillin-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global vanillin demand was 18,653.9 tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025. Food & beverage emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue worth USD 448.5 million by 2025.

by 2025. Global demand in fragrance was USD 106.6 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness staggered growth over the next eight years. The U.S. market in pharmaceutical segment was 446.7 tons in 2016 and is estimated to reach a total volume of over 617.7 tons by 2025

in 2016 and is anticipated to witness staggered growth over the next eight years. The U.S. market in pharmaceutical segment was 446.7 tons in 2016 and is estimated to reach a total volume of over 617.7 tons by 2025 The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years owing to robust growth in various end-use industries, especially in the food & beverage market. In terms of revenue, the APAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025

is projected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years owing to robust growth in various end-use industries, especially in the food & beverage market. In terms of revenue, the APAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025 Key players including Evolva S.A., Solvay S.A., International Flavors Fragrances, Inc., De Monchy Aromatics and Comax Flavors dominated the global market while accounting for over half of the total volume in 2015

Grand View Research has segmented the global vanillin market on the basis of end-use, and region:

Vanillin End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Food & Beverage Fragrance Pharmaceutical

Vanillin Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



