TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: NR) - which as of June 1st, 2017 will trade under the symbol "HIP" on the TSX-V - ("Newstrike" or the "Company") announced today a partnership with one of Canada's most iconic group of artists, the members of the band, The Tragically Hip.

The band members, through controlled companies, are significant investors in Newstrike and active stakeholders in the evolution of the company.

The future is looking up....

Statement from The Tragically Hip:

"Hello Friends,

We are happy to announce that we have become partners with one of Canada's newest, soon to be public, licensed producers of medicinal marijuana. The company is called Newstrike and, after much discussion and assessment on our part, we've decided that this company- and the many creative people in it- are a perfect fit for The Hip.

Medicinal cannabis is legal in Canada, and it already greatly benefits the health and well being of many of our fellow Canadians.

There is a commitment from the Federal Government to legalize recreational use in just over a year, and with good reason. The harm wrought by the prohibition of marijuana has been thoroughly researched and documented.

This is a common-sense-policy and, in our opinion, is a change for the best.

Newstrike has done its due diligence with respect to all aspects of this business. They've hired pre-eminent scientists and growers, developed large, well-structured sites and have the wherewithal and expertise to take this on.

We are excited about our involvement with Newstrike and are looking forward to the prospect of contributing creatively to their efforts.

More to come,

G + G + J + R + P"

www.thehip.com

Statement from Newstrike:

"The members of The Tragically Hip are known to a generation of Canadians as artists that have never waivered in their commitment to quality and integrity. As investors, they will apply those same principles to Newstrike. I am proud, humbled and honoured that they chose to partner with and invest in us." Said CEO Jay Wilgar.

As one of just 45 licensed producers of medical cannabis from Health Canada, Newstrike is uniquely positioned at a time of unprecedented opportunity: Opportunity that will be enhanced by harnessing the artistic and business acumen of the band members in brand development within the government's evolving regulatory framework.

"With prohibition ending after 93 years we believe that Canadian adult consumers will look toward brands that speak to quality, best in class production and trust. No one knows Canada and Canadians like the members of The Tragically Hip. With their involvement and support Newstrike firmly believes we are developing the brand that adult consumers who choose to use cannabis will turn to." said Executive Chairman, Scott Kelly.

About Newstrike

Newstrike Resources is a publicly traded Canadian medical cannabis company licensed to produce cannabis through its wholly-owned subsidiary. Newstrike Resources owns, operates or has identified a diversified network of growing platforms in Ontario. For more information visit www.newstrike.ca.

The company's senior management team is composed of seasoned executives with strong experience building companies in complex and highly regulated environments including Jay Wilgar - Chief Executive Officer, Jim Macpherson - Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Epp - Chief Operating Officer and Jennifer Maccarone - Chief Quality Officer.

Forward-Looking Information: This media advisory contains "forward-looking information" for the purposes of applicable securities laws, which is based upon Newstrike's current expectations. Statements about the operations of the Company through its subsidiaries, production capacity and expansion sites and anticipated participation of partners are statements containing forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Accordingly future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include those described in the Company's Filing Statement dated May 18, 2017 filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on www.sedar.com. Newstrike assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

