DENVER, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company") announces the financial and operational highlights from its second quarter ended March 31, 2017. All results are reported in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights

-- Revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2017 were $2,960,693, a 414% increase over the $576,378 reported for the six months ended March 31, 2016. -- Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2017 were $1,327,502, a 334% increase over the $306,311 reported for the three months ended March 31, 2016. -- Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $454,953, representing 34.3% of revenues versus a negative gross margin of ($146,376) for the comparable three-month period ending March 31, 2016. -- Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $885,521 compared to a loss of $410,262 for the prior year's comparable period.

"Several catalysts occurred during the quarter that contributed to our positive growth," said President and CEO Tim Harvie. "We expanded our reach via our partnerships with Barcoding and All Premium. Going forward, our oversubscribed private placement solidified the Company's balance sheet to ensure that we can capitalize on new opportunities to grow our business."

Selected Financial Information

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Canadian dollars - in Six-month Period Ended Three-month Period Ended thousands except per share) March 31 March 31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 2,961 $ 576 $ 1,328 $ 306 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Margin 904 (192) 455 (146) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss for the period (1,594) (894) (1,036) (467) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss per share (0.03) (0.14) (0.02) (0.06) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)(i) (1,307) (781) (886) (410) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure and excludes stock based compensation ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q2 2017 and Subsequent Period Operational Highlights:

-- On May 10, 2017, TrackX Holdings Inc. completed a bought deal private placement for gross proceeds of $5.2 million with a syndicate of investment dealers led by Haywood Securities Inc. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. -- In February, the Company announced the completion of Phase 1 of its national roll-out with a leading U.S. used car retailer. -- Also in February, the Company announced its partnership with Barcoding, Inc., a leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity. -- In January, the Company announced a partnership with Mexico-based All Pretium Consulting Services, a consortium that focuses on digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT) and big data solutions for large enterprises.

New CFO Appointment

In addition, the Company has appointed Mr. Gene McConnell, CA, of Denver, CO as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McConnell is a partner with C Squared Solutions, LLC whose more than 30-year career includes serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Controller for companies in the technology, software, service, cable, manufacturing, finance and medical and dental products sectors. The company and wishes to thank Mr. Mark Lotz of Vancouver who served as CFO as TrackX transitioned to a public company.

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for the Enterprise (G.A.M.E.) enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

