CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- DeepMarkit Corp. ("DeepMarkit" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MKT)(OTCQB: MKTDF), a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, is very pleased to provide the following update.

With the e-commerce industry growing at over 23% year over year, many online businesses are having difficulty increasing consumer engagement. Online businesses are looking for new and innovative solutions to drive consumer engagement through marketing and promotional activities. Interactive marketing and promotions have been proven to have a direct correlation to increasing sales for many business owners. Gamified promotions, a relatively unexplored form of interactive content, has been shown to increase consumer engagement by providing a fun experience that appeals to consumers of all demographics.

DeepMarkit is currently building applications to further integrate its platform with several e-commerce providers including Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento, among others. This will allow hundreds of thousands of businesses to access DeepMarkit's proprietary platform and quickly launch gamified promotional campaigns within their e-commerce stores. By building an integrative application, DeepMarkit will be able to deliver compelling gamified promotions to businesses who want to connect on a deeper level with their customers. DeepMarkit is targeting to have its first integration with Shopify completed in the coming months, which will provide more than 400,000 Shopify merchants access to DeepMarkit's gamified promotions platform.

"Having a platform that connects our gamified promotions portal to e-commerce providers is a key strategy for our sales channels and will increase our addressable market," commented Carter Chalmers, Director of Sales and Marketing for DeepMarkit. "We want to ensure that businesses large and small can easily access our platform to help them increase engagement and drive their sales."

With the ubiquity of mobile devices, gaming has become mainstream across all demographics particularly among millennials, the largest and most influential generation of consumers. With 67% of millennials preferring to shop online rather than in-store, e-commerce retailers can further benefit from gamified promotional campaigns through increased lead generation, customer engagement and entertainment, and a reduction of cart abandonment.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. The Company's proprietary promotions platform enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize customers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. DeepMarkit integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for are designed for social media, messaging apps, and other online community services. Instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. DeepMarkit offers numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT and on the OTCQB trading under the symbol MKTDF. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com or www.fetchbot.com.

