TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Canstar Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ROX) ("Canstar") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2017 Field Season.

The 2017 field work includes trenching and channel sampling of 4 high priority sites where the company has identified gold mineralization through exploratory channel and grab sampling in late 2016. The field season also will include a drilling program testing targets along the Aviator trend as well as targets identified from this current work.

Trenching work will target 3 new showings and the surface exposure associated updip to the recently announced 22-meter intersection containing 0.5 g/t gold, including 7 meters containing 0.7 g/t gold (see Company's press release dated March 15, 2017). It will also include a newly identified area on the east side of the property that was identified in Fall of 2016; this was a 360 meter trend from which several grab samples yielding multigram samples containing up to 4 g/t gold (see Company's press release dated November 17th, 2016) occurring on the same trend as a historic mining operation (ca. 1898) known as the Treasure Mine.

Danniel Oosterman, President and CEO of Canstar Resources states, "2017 will be a key year in assessing the Kenora Gold Project's potential. Between drill testing the remaining high priority targets on the Aviator Trend, and assessing these newly identified areas we hope to bring exciting new developments to the table as we determine the nature and extent of the gold mineralization on the property and look forward to understanding some of these new zones on the east side of the project."

Danniel Oosterman, P.Geo is President and Chief Executive Officer and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is responsible for and has approved the technical information in this release.

