SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today it will exhibit its industry-leading RF and high-speed connectivity products at the IEEE International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2017. IDT product experts will be on-hand to demonstrate and discuss the advantages of its growing portfolio of flexible broadband solutions. The event takes place at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. IDT will be available at booth #1806 from June 6 - 8.

IDT will be showcasing the F2480 RF analog variable gain amplifier (AVGA) and F2972 / F2976 SP2T RF switches, along with the latest high-speed connectivity products from the recent GigPeak acquisition. IDT's industry-leading portfolio of RF, mmWave and wireless products now includes RF modulators, demodulators, synthesizers, mixers, digital step attenuators (DSAs), voltage variable attenuators (VVAs), variable gain amplifiers (VGAs), switches, up/down converters, power and low-noise amplifiers, global navigation satellite system (GNSS) front ends, and ultra-wideband (UWB) receivers.

"IMS is an ideal venue for us to demonstrate the innovative features that make IDT's products so advantageous," said Duncan Pilgrim, general manager of IDT's RF group. "Our product portfolio of flexible broadband RF solutions enables next-generation communication systems, allowing customers to increase data rates and optimize the efficiency of their systems. We encourage engineers involved in the RF ecosystem to stop by or setup a meeting to learn more about the problems IDT can help solve."

