Global Student RFID Tracking Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.47% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Northstar, GAO RFID, Coresonant & Dominate RFID - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Student RFID Tracking Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global student RFID tracking market to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Student RFID Tracking Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing innovations in RFID technology. The RFID technology for tracking students is a growing trend. The vendors of RFID systems have been constantly focusing on imoving their products. As a result, there are a few new innovations that have been incorporated in the technology.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is process efficiency. The use of the RFID technology in the education system helps the authorities of educational institutions save significant time and resources in the long run, by avoiding traditional student management activities. Teachers do not have to waste 10 minutes of their lecture time in marking the students' attendance manually.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is occurrences of tag collision and easy disruption. Tag collision is one of the major challenges faced while using the RFID technology. It occurs when different tags are energized simultaneously by an RFID tag reader, and these tags send the signal back to the reader at the same time. This problem arises when a large number of RFID tags are read together in the same RF field. An RFID reader, during such a situation, finds it difficult to understand and differentiate these signals. As a result, there is tag collision.

Key vendors:



Northstar

GAO RFID

Coresonant

DominateRFID



Other prominent vendors:



Child Safety India

Datalogic

Card Tec

Pulse Seventeen

Seon

STECH ID Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market landscape



Part 05: Market segmentation by product



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Decision framework



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends

Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendor analysis



Part 12: Other prominent vendors



