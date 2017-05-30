

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales growth accelerated in April to the strongest level in almost a year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.5 percent year-over-year in April, well above the 2.5 percent rise in March.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the sharpest since May 2016, when sales had grown 5.8 percent.



Retail sales of durables grew 6.4 percent annually in April and those of consumables went up by 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent from March, when it decreased by 0.3 percent.



