EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.5.2017 OPTION RIGHTS



OPTION RIGHTS OF REVENIO 2015 A OPTIO WILL BE LISTED ON 31.5.2017



The option rights of Revenio 2015 A Optio will be listed as of 31.5.2017.



Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 30.5.2017 OPTIO-OIKEUDET



REVENIO 2015 A OPTIO OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 31.5.2017



Revenio 2015 A Optio optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.5.2017.



Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633389