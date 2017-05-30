EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.5.2017 OPTION RIGHTS
OPTION RIGHTS OF REVENIO 2015 A OPTIO WILL BE LISTED ON 31.5.2017
The option rights of Revenio 2015 A Optio will be listed as of 31.5.2017.
Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE 30.5.2017 OPTIO-OIKEUDET
REVENIO 2015 A OPTIO OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 31.5.2017
Revenio 2015 A Optio optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.5.2017.
Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633389
OPTION RIGHTS OF REVENIO 2015 A OPTIO WILL BE LISTED ON 31.5.2017
The option rights of Revenio 2015 A Optio will be listed as of 31.5.2017.
Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE 30.5.2017 OPTIO-OIKEUDET
REVENIO 2015 A OPTIO OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 31.5.2017
Revenio 2015 A Optio optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.5.2017.
Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633389