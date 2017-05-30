TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) (FRANKFURT: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce that company Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer, Heman Chao, will be presenting at the upcoming 3rd Annual Immuno-oncology BD&L and Investment Forum ("IOBD&L") taking place on June 2nd, 2017 at the Hyatt Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel.

Taking place on the first day of ASCO, the Sachs Associate Forum is designed to bring together thought leaders from cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma and biotech to facilitate partnering, funding and investment. Helix will be presenting at 10:50am on Friday, June 2nd PR Track A.

"The meeting is a great opportunity for Helix to showcase the company in a forum that includes industry leaders from biotech, pharma and the investment community," said Dr. Heman Chao.

Helix will also be attending the upcoming 53rd Annual American Society Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting taking place from June 2nd to June 6th at the McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois.

A copy of the IOBD&L presentation will be available on Helix's website following the meeting.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immune-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FRANKFURT under the symbol "HBP".

