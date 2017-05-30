

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma (ARRY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced they have entered into a clinical research collaboration to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Array's investigational MEK inhibitor, binimetinib in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen as a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients with microsatellite stable tumors.



The Phase 1/2 study is expected to establish recommended dose regimens for further study and explore the preliminary anti-tumor activity of combining binimetinib with Opdivo, as well as binimetinib in combination with the Opdivo + Yervoy regimen. Results from the first study, which is anticipated to begin in the second half of 2017, will be used to determine optimal approaches to further clinical development of these combinations.



Array and Bristol-Myers Squibb will jointly support the study with Array acting as the sponsor.



