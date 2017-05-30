Commercial Seaweed Market: Strong Demand From Asia Pacific Food Industry to Remain Central Growth Factor | TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the highly competitive global market forcommercial seaweed, with few leading players accounting for major in the overall revenue generated globally, companies are focusing on devising new extraction technologies to cut down costs and earn sustainable profits, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent report. Investment aimed at research and development, expansion of product portfolio, and foray into newer application areas are some of the key strategies adopted by leading vendors in the market. In 2017, Cargill strengthened its non-GMO (genetically modified crop offerings) in North America. The company accounted the establishment of identity preservation process and projects for non-GMO verified food ingredients.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global commercial seaweed market will exhibit a 10.8% CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the period between 2017 and 2025, and rise from a valuation of US$10,570.3 mn in 2016 to US$26,107.9 mn by 2025. In terms of volume, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Demand across Food Industry to Help Generate Maximum Share in Global Revenue

On the basis of application, the food segment held the dominant market share both in terms of revenue and volume in 2016. Large proportion of a variety of seaweeds are directly consumed. Moreover, these are used in hydrocolloid industry for gelling products, further increasing the demand for seaweed in food industry. Fertilizer and pharmaceuticals are some of the important application segments of commercial seaweed market as growing percentage of seaweed are used in fertilizer and healthcare domain.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific held the dominant share in the global commercial seaweed market in 2016. This region consists of countries such as Japan, China and India, which significantly account for a massive share in the global demand for commercial seaweed. This region poses highest demand for carrageenan to be used in different Asian cuisines. Larger percentage of agriculture land, raises the demand for seaweed based fertilizer. As powdered seaweeds are easy to dissolve in water, this has considerable market demand. All these factors are triggering the growth prospect for commercial seaweed market.

Vast Health Benefits to Continue Driving Consumption of Commercial Seaweed Globally

Several factors contribute to the healthy growth prospects of the global market for commercial seaweed, primarily including their vast health benefits and extensive usage across industries such as food, pharmaceutical and personal care. Seaweed are rich in vitamins, folic acid and minerals, owing to which, their consumption provides large number of health benefits. Higher content of iron, copper among other minerals in seaweed help to improve the immune system and prevent cardio vascular diseases. Consumption of commercial seaweeds are also effective to control blood pressure. Hence, health benefits of seaweed significantly drive the growth prospects of commercial seaweed over the forecast period.

Apart from direct consumption, seaweeds are helpful in extracting different types of hydrocolloids such as agar, alginate and carrageenan. These hydrocolloids are used in different cuisines and in preparing excipient pills. Moreover, the rising usage of a variety of seaweed in the agriculture industry as fertilizers is also expected to improve the growth prospects of the global commercial seaweed market over the forecast period.

This review of the global commercial seaweed market is based on a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, titled "Commercial Seaweed Market (Product Type - Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed and Green Seaweed; Form - Liquid, Powdered, and Flakes; Application - Fertilizer, Animal Feed, Food, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

