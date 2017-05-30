ECO Energy Tech Asia: ECO Energy Cooperates With Trina Solar to Install Photovoltaic System in the New Biodome

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / ECO Energy Tech Asia ("Eco Energy Asia") (OTC PINK: EYTH) is proud to announce today that ECO Energy Asia will use the latest solar technology established by Trina Solar to install it in the new Biodome in China. Eco Energy Asia will install the new photovoltaic power generation system in its new Biodome project in China. The photovoltaic system will be used for heating, cooling, dimming, shading and fully supply the Biodome with energy. With the installation of this new power generation system, Eco Energy Asia applies a new technical standard in energy efficiency and will establish a full energy supply system with zero emissions.

Kelvin Mak, CEO of China Farm Palace Technology Ltd., a subsidiary of ECO Energy Asia which manages the companies' activities in China, says that he is very excited to have access to the leading technology in the solar sector provided by the world's No. 1 solar energy corporation, Trina Solar. By using this technology, Eco Energy's new Biodome will be highly energy-efficient. The main material installed will be translucent amorphous silicon thin film solar panels that use solar modules as the roof of the Biodome. The Photovoltaic power generation system will allow heating, cooling, dimming and shading in the Biodome. This will allow a more flexible regulation of light conditions in the Biodome. It will keep the air and soil temperature and humidity stable and guarantees a constant carbon dioxide concentration in the greenhouse, even in the cold season.

Kelvin Mak states: "This enables us to only rely on the sunlight to maintain a certain indoor temperature level to meet the needs of vegetable crop growth. The new system is the best and most efficient existing in the world, and we are proud to cooperate with the No. 1 solar energy corporation in the world, Trina Solar."

Trina Solar was founded in China in 1997 by Gao Jifan. As a solar pioneer, Trina Solar helped change the solar industry, rapidly growing from one of the first Photovoltaic enterprises in China to become a world leader in solar technology and manufacturing. Trina Solar's Provincial general manager, He Yong, said: "We are very happy to develop the next generation of the farming biodome system."

About ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited:

ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited develops, markets and produces an ETFE insulated Biodome and Vertical Growing System that allows the year-round production of fresh food produce, regardless of weather conditions, and significantly reduces energy and input requirements.

