Rossi & Rei: Artisanal Hats Made in Italy, Finished by Hand in Paris, are Officially Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / The founders of Rossi & Rei, a company that offers bespoke luxury goods from the best Italian artists, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their line of artisanal hats made in Italy, finished by hand in Paris.

To watch a short video about the attractive artisanal hats and learn more about the project, please check out https://goo.gl/mr8dC6.

As a company spokesperson noted, Rossi & Rei are devoted to showcasing the most talented Italian artisans and their best-selling products. With that in mind, people will choose the bespoke item that they wish, and each product will be customized to the customer's personal tastes. The hat will then be shipped directly to the wearer.

So far, Rossi & Rei are planning to offer two beautiful and luxurious summer hats to their customers. The Marie Hat and the Veronica Hat will both be available in four grosgrain band colors; the iconic summer hats will be meticulously hand-decorate by Veronica Marucci.

"It takes her an entire work day to craft each hat in her Parisian atelier, which makes them one-of-a-kind and truly special," the spokesperson noted, adding that Marucci is truly the epitome of a modern artisan.

The Veronica Hat will be easy for women to dress up or dress down, depending on the occasion. It will feature a "minimalistic elegance" that will help the wearer to feel feminine, and will be ideal for many occasions. The available custom band colors for the Veronica Hat will be black, blue navy, pink, taupe and avio blue.

The Marie Hat will be a slightly larger version of the Veronica Hat. Its black and white straws will make it a fashion statement piece that will complement any woman's unique style in a glamorous way. The custom band colors will be orange-red, white, black, red-purple and emerald green.

In order to help pay for the production and marketing costs associated with bringing their artisanal hats to the public, the founders of Rossi & Rei recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, they hope to raise $1,750 through crowdfunding.

About the Artisanal Hats Made in Italy, Finished by Hand in Paris:

Rossi & Rei, a company based in San Francisco, California, is launching a line of artisanal hats that will be made in Italy. Each hat can be customized to the wearer's personal tastes. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/mr8dC6.

