Santa Clara - Das Enterprise-Cloud-Unternehmen ServiceNow gibt heute neue Investitionen im Bereich intelligenter Automatisierung für bessere Nutzererfahrung bekannt. Mit der Übernahme von QIue und der Investition in BuildOnMe, die unter anderem im Bereich künstliche Intelligenz tätig sind, will ServiceNow Kunden mit intelligenter Automatisierung unterstützen.

"Die Investitionen zeigen unser Engagement, intelligente Arbeitsabläufe über die Now-Plattform weiter voranzutreiben. Das hilft unseren Kunden, ihren Betrieb effizienter zu führen und gleichzeitig Mitarbeitern und Kunden hochwertige Nutzererfahrung zu bieten", sagt Dave Wright, Chief Strategy Officer von ServiceNow. (ServiceNow/mc/ps)

ServiceNow

Original-Mitteilung:

Santa Clara, Calif. - ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced new investments that will apply intelligent automation to improve user experiences and process automation using virtual agent technologies across IT, HR, Customer Service and Security workflows. These new capabilities will benefit from the rich data that customers already have on the Now Platform, and will be applied to current use cases - such as how employees interact with HR and IT service desks, and how customers interact with customer support - improving service levels and user experiences.

ServiceNow has agreed to acquire Qlue. ServiceNow plans to further increase productivity for its customers and enhance their experiences by applying artificial intelligence to routine service desk conversations with Qlue's virtual agent messaging capabilities. With this acquisition, ServiceNow expands its offerings to make everyday work more intelligent in its Intelligent Automation EngineTM on the Now Platform. This is an all-cash transaction expected to close this month. Financial terms were not disclosed. ServiceNow Ventures announced its investment in BuildOnMe, an early-stage company delivering artificial intelligence-enabled applications on the Now Platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Intelligence is the glue that brings automation, context and human power into the service conversation," said Dave Wright, chief strategy officer, ServiceNow. "Intelligent virtual agents make it easy, immediate and effective for customers to engage in a relationship with you 24×7."

Qlue leverages artificial intelligence to power virtual agents. Qlue's solutions can answer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) such as "What is our policy in paternity leave?," requests such as "What's the status of my order?" and problem diagnostics such as "My internet connection is slow." ServiceNow plans to apply Qlue to assist in a range of service desks domains, spanning IT, HR, Customer Service and more. ServiceNow will re-platform Qlue in its Intelligent Automation Engine on

