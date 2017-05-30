

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the first time in six months in April, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 1.2 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 3.5 percent climb in the prior month.



Energy production contracted 1.9 percent annually in April, while manufacturing output rose slightly by 0.2 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production edged up 0.2 percent from March, when it rose by 0.6 percent.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales grew at a stable rate of 4.9 percent yearly in April.



Monthly, retail sales rebounded 1.5 percent in April, after a 2.0 percent decline in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX