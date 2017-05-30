TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(CSE: EAT.CN)(CNSX: EAT)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announce innovations of Palo Verde's marketing strategy in Colorado.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High commented: "As we continue to learn new aspects of the cannabis industry, we seek to apply the business practices which have been proven to disrupt other industries in the past. We believe that professionalism and customer-centric approach to all aspects of operations is essential to ensure a solid market foothold in the long term. We're excited to work with the Palo Verde team in helping them to develop new product distribution tactics that they can in turn apply to meet the demands of their customers."

Nutritional High has been observing the market dynamics and consumer preferences in Colorado and other states, noting that the distribution and sales models remain fairly standard and lack innovation. There are many attractive sales models that have been successfully applied in non-cannabis industries, disrupted the market and allowed the companies to become leaders in their niches. Nutritional High has been collaborating the Palo Verde team to analyze the feedback Palo Verde salesforce has received from purchasers of the FLI branded vape pen cartridges and developed a new model that Palo Verde will utilize in continuing to penetrate the Colorado market.

The model that Palo Verde intends to deploy will be a direct store delivery program ("DSD Program"), which could potentially solve some of the supply chain challenges that the licensed retailers in Colorado have been experiencing. DSD Program is a business process that manufacturers use to both sell and distribute goods directly to retailers, rather than to third-party brokers and internal buyers at centralized distribution facilities (such as storage warehouses) who would then distribute the products to individual retailers. The attributes that Palo Verde is adopting includes: product line display cases, regular visits to dispensaries and providing dispensary support services.

One of the key strategic issues that some retailers are facing is inventory management and ability to respond to consumer preferences in a timely manner. Furthermore, high levels of staff turnover make it difficult to cultivate relationships with individual stores without an internally dedicated salesforce.

Nutritional High and Palo Verde have designed a DSD Program to address these challenges, which Palo Verde will utilize to augment its market presence and aggressively accelerate sales. The key features of the program will be to focus on cultivating relationships with dispensary chains, individual dispensaries, and drilling down on their customer bases in order to ensure that every consumer that wants a FLI product is able to purchase one. Another key to success of this sales program will be for Palo Verde to internalize its salesforce as much as possible, so that it is able to respond to the demands of individual storeowners. In turn, Nutritional High will assist with providing the leading market intelligence and other resources that might be needed so that Palo Verde continually advance its sales.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+ or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Nutritional High International Inc.

David Posner

Chairman of the Board

647-985-6727

dposner@nutritionalhigh.com

www.nutritionalhigh.com



