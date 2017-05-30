30th of May 2017



To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Announcement no. 51/2017





Fixing of interest rate spread



BRFkredit has conducted an auction in a floating-rate bond.



The result of the auction is shown below.



ISIN DK0009392508



Maturity 01 - July - 2022



Reference rate Cibor 3M



Cover pool E (SDO)



Series 422E



Interest rate spread + 0.11%



The final terms for the bond will be updated with the interest rate spread, and will be available on www.brf.com/



Questions regarding the auction may be directed to:



-- Head of Investments, André Hauberg on phone (+45) 45 26 29 18 -- Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on phone (+45) 45 26 22 80





Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s



Søren Winkler



Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30



E-mail swi@brf.dk



Web: brf.dk



