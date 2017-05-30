30th of May 2017
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Announcement no. 51/2017
Fixing of interest rate spread
BRFkredit has conducted an auction in a floating-rate bond.
The result of the auction is shown below.
ISIN DK0009392508
Maturity 01 - July - 2022
Reference rate Cibor 3M
Cover pool E (SDO)
Series 422E
Interest rate spread + 0.11%
The final terms for the bond will be updated with the interest rate spread, and will be available on www.brf.com/
Questions regarding the auction may be directed to:
-- Head of Investments, André Hauberg on phone (+45) 45 26 29 18 -- Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on phone (+45) 45 26 22 80
Yours sincerely,
BRFkredit a/s
Søren Winkler
Head of Analysis
Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30
E-mail swi@brf.dk
Web: brf.dk
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633400
