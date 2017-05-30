Global 3D Scanner Market to a Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2021 - Aided by the Growing Popularity of 3D Printers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global 3D Scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global 3D Scanner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is popularity of portable and wireless 3d scanners. With the help of portable 3D scanners, the user can capture the images of the object from different angles and obtain a 3D model of the object. Handheld 3D scanners are more versatile and flexible than fixed 3D scanners. For instance, the user can access the scanning areas that fixed scanners cannot reach. Portable 3D scanners are capable of capturing 3D objects of different sizes depending on the range of the scanner. Most portable 3D scanners can capture colors and textures to obtain photorealistic 3D scans, which again depend on the resolution offered by the 3D scanner.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of 3d printers. 3D scanner and 3D inter market penetration go hand in hand. inting a 3D object necessitates a perfect 3D scanned model. Hence, the high popularity of 3D inters will automatically increase the popularity of 3D scanners. The popularity of 3D inting has increased significantly in recent years as it makes 3D inting easier for small businesses and consumers with limited technical knowledge. 3D inting has become popular due to high adoption of CAD ograms across different end-user applications.
Key vendors:
- Artec 3D
- 3D Digital Corp
- Carl Zeiss Optotechnik
- FARO Technologies
- GOM
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence's
- Nikon Metrology
- Perceptron
- RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems
- Topcon Corporation
