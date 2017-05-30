sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global 3D Scanner Market to a Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2021 - Aided by the Growing Popularity of 3D Printers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Scanner Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global 3D Scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global 3D Scanner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is popularity of portable and wireless 3d scanners. With the help of portable 3D scanners, the user can capture the images of the object from different angles and obtain a 3D model of the object. Handheld 3D scanners are more versatile and flexible than fixed 3D scanners. For instance, the user can access the scanning areas that fixed scanners cannot reach. Portable 3D scanners are capable of capturing 3D objects of different sizes depending on the range of the scanner. Most portable 3D scanners can capture colors and textures to obtain photorealistic 3D scans, which again depend on the resolution offered by the 3D scanner.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of 3d printers. 3D scanner and 3D inter market penetration go hand in hand. inting a 3D object necessitates a perfect 3D scanned model. Hence, the high popularity of 3D inters will automatically increase the popularity of 3D scanners. The popularity of 3D inting has increased significantly in recent years as it makes 3D inting easier for small businesses and consumers with limited technical knowledge. 3D inting has become popular due to high adoption of CAD ograms across different end-user applications.

Key vendors:

  • Artec 3D
  • 3D Digital Corp
  • Carl Zeiss Optotechnik
  • FARO Technologies
  • GOM
  • Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence's
  • Nikon Metrology
  • Perceptron
  • RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems
  • Topcon Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gp9kvw/global_3d_scanner

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire