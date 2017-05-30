Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release May 30, 2017, at 14:45 Finnish time



In a tendering process governed by a framework agreement, the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) has selected Innofactor as the provider of architecture work related to cloud services. Additionally, the contract includes integration of On Premise services to cloud services. The services cover, for example, development and maintenance of the architecture of HUS cloud services and implementing new applications and infrastructure solutions in the cloud environment. The contract also makes it possible to develop and maintain Virtual Hospital 2.0, a government key project.



HUS estimates that the total value of the deal during the contract period is approximately EUR 1.2 million. However, the final value of the deal during the contract period cannot be stated for certain at this point.



"The deal is strategically important for Innofactor and further strengthens Innofactor's position as the leading Microsoft Azure cloud services provider in Finland and other Nordic Countries. The deal enables us to continue cooperation with HUS and other hospital districts participating in Virtual Hospital 2.0. At the same time, we will ensure that the cloud services selected by our customer will support the customer's operation optimally", says Innofactor CEO Sami Ensio.



Innofactor is implementing the HUS Terveyskylä project as cloud services based on the Microsoft Azure and SharePoint Online platforms. Additionally, the development of digital services is coordinated in the virtual hospital project led by HUS during 2015-2018.



HUS is a Joint Authority formed by 24 municipalities. Its task is to offer member municipalities and their residents the necessary services for specialized medical care and care of the mentally disabled. The Helsinki University Central Hospital (HUCH), which operates as part of HUS, is also responsible for providing care for patients with rare illnesses or otherwise requiring specialized care in its responsibility area, which is larger than the hospital district, and in some cases, in the entire country. In addition to the Hospital District of Uusimaa, the responsibility area of HUCH includes the South Karelia Social and Health Care District (Eksote) and the Kymenlaakso Social and Health Services (Carea).



The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.



