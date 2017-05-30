

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices increased at a faster pace in April, data from Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.



Producer prices increased 2.8 percent year-on-year in April, slightly faster than the 2.7 percent rise seen in March.



The annual increase was mainly caused by the 3.9 percent rise in prices of intermediate goods. Prices of energy advanced 4 percent and consumer goods prices by 1 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices advanced 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in March.



