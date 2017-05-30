HARRISON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK: KOSK), a holding company specializing in acquisitions of disruptive businesses, with an emphasis on self-serve vending industry, received word that an existing customer, Host Healthcare, has received such good feedback on its micro market from employees that they are now offering employees a $15 per month allowance to spend at the micro markets.

This innovative employee happiness initiative will drive additional revenue for One Step Vending Corp., while at the same time improving job satisfaction for Host Healthcare's valued employees. University of Warwick economists found that happier employees were 12% more productive, so the research backs companies working hard to keep their employees happy.

"Employee happiness initiatives like Host Healthcare's create a win, win, win situation. Employees benefit by having a healthy and tasty meal or two provided for them each month, Host Healthcare receives job satisfaction improvements, and we benefit from the additional revenue we will receive each month," said CEO Daniel Garfinkel.

Each month, Host Healthcare will pay via an invoice, in addition to the additional payments received directly from employees that have made micro market purchases in excess of their allowances. The Company has received great support from client organizations that are focused on health and fitness, One Step Vending sees this as a leading indicator of broader acceptance of its Micro-Market Rollout Strategy.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. The Company has prioritized the development of Micro-Markets which are displacing vending machines with a small convenience store in thousands of offices across the Country, this transition will change the $7 billion vending industry by igniting growth in revenues and delivering fresher high-value products to meet new consumer demand.

For more information, visit http://www.onestepvending.com

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology.

For more information, visit http://www.sdmicromarkets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

