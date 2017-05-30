ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCQB: KWBT) ("Kiwa" or the "Company"), a Company focused on eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health announced that it had recently held discussions with Shenzhen Fruit Industry Association (the "Association") relating to mutual cooperation and marketing assistance for Kiwa's fertilizer products for fruit trees. Through its 110 members, the Association maintains a close relationship with fruit planting bases covering nearly 10 million mu (approximately 1.65 Million acres). Kiwa's specialty fertilizer for fruit trees being promoted in Yantai can enhance fruit quality and decrease the content of heavy metal and pesticide residue in the fruit. At the same time, the Kiwa's specialty fertilizer can alleviate the issues of soil hardening and acid-base imbalance in fruit planting that is a major concern of fruit farmers. The use of Kiwa's fertilizer will promote the sale of safe fruits and ensure that consumers can purchase safe products.

Recently, Kiwa's Mr. Yonglin Song made a speech entitled "Kiwa's fertilizer technology and products play a important role in planting fruit security" to the members of the Association. Following the meeting, several members of the Association approached Kiwa directly with a view to introducing and incorporating Kiwa's specialty fertilizers in their fruit planting bases.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle.

For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

