Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced a new flash memory expander that allows customers to easily increase solid state drive (SSD) memory at a significantly lower cost. The IDT MX0141V is the industry's first 1:4 bidirectional multiplexer specifically designed for this application, and it enables the expansion of SSD memory without the need for additional controllers. The MX0141V is designed for datacenter, enterprise and consumer memory subsystems.

The 1:4 expander allows system designers to increase memory density without the need to use a larger SSD controller or reduce bus speeds. By quadrupling the memory channel capability of a flash memory controller, the IDT MX0141V reduces pin count by up to 75% when adding additional banks of flash. This enables ultra-high density SSDs to run at blazing speeds by reducing overall loading at the memory controller and quadrupling the number of flash packages that can be supported with a single memory channel.

"As new storage tiers like SSDs take a dominant position in the datacenter, enterprise and client space, the need for increased density without speed compromise within a given form factor becomes paramount," said Sean Fan, senior vice president and general manager of IDT's Computing and Communications Group. "Our new flash memory expander is the latest example of IDT growing our portfolio of memory interface solutions to help engineers meet the requirements of today's memory-intensive applications."

The device features a bidirectional high-speed path for data/clock and low-speed path for steering logic and complies with the latest ONFI Flash and TOGGLE Flash standards, allowing for memory expansion without compromising flash access time.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to increase Flash capacity in our SSD drives," said Dean Hogle, senior director of Engineering at SK Hynix Memory Systems division. "Using multiple IDT MX0141V expanders lets us increase NAND channel data rates by minimizing loading effects, while helping us contain SSD controller complexity and pin count."

The new device's 12-bit high-speed port size is optimized for interfacing SSD controllers with Flash devices, and the device is housed in a low power, compact 4 mm x 7.5 mm 98-FCCSP package with 0.5 mm ball pitch.

Other features of the IDT MX0141V include:

-- Selectable tri-state or internal pull-up for deselected ports -- Low multiplexer Ron resistance -- Low pin-to-pin output skew -- Ultra-low power supply current -- Convenient signal placement allowing two MX0141V devices to be placed in a top/bottom PCB clam shell configuration

