Phase one of the automation project completes in record-breaking 3.5 years features latest fully automated terminal technology including Navis N4 terminal operating system

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd (QQCTN), Asia's first fully automated terminal, successfully implemented the Navis N4 terminal system under phase one of its larger automation project.

QQCTN, located in Qingdao, China, constructed its fully automated terminal in three and half years and went live commercially with its first deep-sea vessel call on May 11, 2017. The automation project consists of three phases. The first phase covers two berths with 1.5 million TEU, while additional phases plan to automate a total of six berths and support 5.2 million TEUs in the future.

The first vessel to pass through the terminal was container ship COSCO France, which brought 13,386 TEUs and executed nearly 4,000 container exchanges at QQCTN. The operation included seven Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and for the first call with COSCO France, QQCTN achieved an average crane productivity of 26.1 moves per hour. The terminal will have the capacity to berth some of the largest container ships in the world-up to 24,000 TEUs-and will strive to achieve more than 40 moves per hour with a utilized yard.

"Navis' experience with automation and the industry know-how of the Professional Services team shortened the terminal construction period in the QQCTN's project," said Zhang Liangang, General Manager, QQCTN. "Continued close cooperation with Navis will push QQCTN to a better future that we are confident will raise the bar for modern terminal operations, performance and efficiency across the ocean supply chain."

Navis' industry experience in helping terminals automate operations was a deciding factor in QQCTN choosing the N4 system. Ultimately, the terminal implemented N4 to leverage advanced functionality for automated equipment, including optimized scheduling and dispatching, and analytics. Navis also supports dynamic interfaces to the Equipment Control System (ECS) and Qingdao's in-house Terminal Management System (TMS) interfacing with local applications such as billing and vessel scheduling. In addition to the Navis software, QQCTN showcases an array of innovative technologies including remote control Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, Automated Stacking Cranes (ASC), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Automatic Twistlock Handling Machines.

"The collaboration between Navis N4 and QQCTN demonstrates that 'PartnerShipping for Performance' can produce exceptional results from the TOS system," said Mark Welles, Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Navis. "QQCTN has achieved unprecedented operational productivity since beginning commercial operations, and is quickly proving to be one of the most advanced and capable container terminals in the world. We're excited to have been a part of their tremendous progress, and look forward to helping them stay at the forefront of innovation to compete on the global stage."

For more information about Navis and N4, visit www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com.

