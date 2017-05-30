Global Antimicrobial Additives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.38% by 2021 - Growing Construction Encouraging Antimicrobial Additives Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global antimicrobial additives market to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is the growing construction encouraging antimicrobial additives market. Several applications of antimicrobial additives such as paints and coatings, concrete, wood preservation, and ceiling systems are highly inclined by positive trends in the construction industry.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumption of silver-based products as antimicrobial additives. Silver is the most dominant antimicrobial agent because of its high biocompatibility. It is a naturally occurring element that exhibits low toxicity to humans and animals and, therefore, is very effective in controlling the growth of many types of microbes.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. A significant challenge in this market is to manage the risk associated with the fluctuation in the prices of raw materials for inorganic antimicrobial additives. Metal ices are subject to fluctuation. The ice trend of silver and copper differ from many other mineral commodities. The silver price is highly volatile in nature.

Key vendors:



Schulman

BASF

BioCote

Clariant

Dow Chemical



Other prominent vendors:



LIFE Material Technologies

RTP

Sanitized

SteriTouch



