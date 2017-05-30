sprite-preloader
Global Antimicrobial Additives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.38% by 2021 - Growing Construction Encouraging Antimicrobial Additives Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antimicrobial Additives Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global antimicrobial additives market to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Antimicrobial Additives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the growing construction encouraging antimicrobial additives market. Several applications of antimicrobial additives such as paints and coatings, concrete, wood preservation, and ceiling systems are highly inclined by positive trends in the construction industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumption of silver-based products as antimicrobial additives. Silver is the most dominant antimicrobial agent because of its high biocompatibility. It is a naturally occurring element that exhibits low toxicity to humans and animals and, therefore, is very effective in controlling the growth of many types of microbes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. A significant challenge in this market is to manage the risk associated with the fluctuation in the prices of raw materials for inorganic antimicrobial additives. Metal ices are subject to fluctuation. The ice trend of silver and copper differ from many other mineral commodities. The silver price is highly volatile in nature.

Key vendors:

  • Schulman
  • BASF
  • BioCote
  • Clariant
  • Dow Chemical

Other prominent vendors:

  • LIFE Material Technologies
  • RTP
  • Sanitized
  • SteriTouch

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cr5nch/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire