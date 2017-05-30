Giving Pledge Welcomes 14 New Philanthropic Individuals and Couples

SEATTLE, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global group includes 168 signatories from 21 countries who have dedicated the majority of their wealth to philanthropy

Today the Giving Pledge announced the addition of 14 new individuals and couples to its growing list of signatories. The philanthropy effort continues to expand internationally with the addition of philanthropists from Australia, China, Cyprus, Monaco, Norway, Slovenia, Tanzania, as well as the United States.

Created in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge is a global, multi-generational initiative designed to help address society's most pressing problems by encouraging the wealthiest individuals and families to give the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

The 14 new signatories announced today are:

Leonard H. Ainsworth - Australia Mohammed Dewji - Tanzania Dagmar Dolby - United States DONG Fangjun - People's Republic of China Anne Grete Eidsvig and Kjell Inge Roekke - Norway Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou - Monaco , Cyprus Nick and Leslie Hanauer - United States Iza and Samo Login - Slovenia Dean and Marianne Metropoulos - United States Terry and Susan Ragon - United States Nat Simons and Laura Baxter-Simons - United States Robert Frederick Smith - United States Harry H. Stine - United States YOU Zhonghui - People's Republic of China

Although the Giving Pledge is specifically focused on wealthy individuals, it is inspired by the example set by millions of people at all income levels who give generously - and often at great personal sacrifice - to make the world better.

"Philanthropy is different around the world, but almost every culture has a long-standing tradition of giving back," said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "Bill and Warren and I are excited to welcome the new, very international group of philanthropists joining the Giving Pledge, and we look forward to learning from their diverse experiences."

The new additions to the Giving Pledge include entrepreneurs and business leaders from a diverse set of backgrounds and sectors, including agriculture, finance, gaming and entertainment, travel and leisure, and technology. They will use their philanthropic resources to support a range of causes, including climate change, environmental and ecological protection, education, poverty alleviation, and medical and healthcare research.

The Giving Pledge also provides a forum for some of the world's most influential and engaged philanthropists to discuss challenges and opportunities and how to be effective with their giving. People who have taken the Giving Pledge are united by a shared commitment to learning and giving. The group convened this week at the group's annual two-day learning conference, which provides them with the opportunity to hear from outside experts and learn from each other about how to give effectively across a range of issues. Topics discussed at this year's annual gathering included criminal justice reform, early childhood education, refugee aid, public health, and poverty alleviation.

The 168 pledgers range in age from 31 to 93. Globally, signatories represent 21 countries: Australia, Brazil, China (mainland and Taiwan), Cyprus, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Monaco, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States. In the United States, they are from 27 states and the District of Columbia, with the largest contingents from California and New York. Over the long-term, the Giving Pledge hopes to help shift the social norms of philanthropy toward giving more, giving sooner and giving smarter.

Pledge signatories come together throughout the year to discuss challenges, successes and failures, as well as how to be smarter about giving. The Giving Pledge does not involve direct appeals, pooling money, or requirements to support a particular cause or organization.

For the full list of pledgers and personal letters by many of these pledgers outlining their commitment to give, visit http://www.givingpledge.org.

