TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in Urban Township, Quebec. The current 400,000 metres drill program combines definition drilling above the Red Dog intrusion ("Red Dog"), expansion drilling above and below Red Dog, expansion drilling to the NE of the main deposit, and exploration drilling on the greater deposit and Urban-Barry Project area. Significant new assay results from thirteen intercepts in ten drill holes focused on infill and expansion drilling in the main Windfall deposit and Lynx Zone are reported in the table below.

Highlights from the new results include: 97.4 g/t Au over 8.4 metres (33.7 g/t Au over 8.4 metres cut) in DDH OSK-W-17-837 in the Lynx Corridor and 116 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (46.4 g/t Au over 2.4 metres cut) in DDH OSK-W-17-836 in the new Lynx 5 discovery; 189 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (25.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres cut) DDH OSK-W-17-814 in Zone 27 Corridor and 29.1 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in DDH OSK-OBM-16-697 in Underdog Corridor. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au (g/t) From To Interval Au (g/t) cut to Hole No. (m) (m) (m) uncut 100 g/t Zone Corridor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-827 255.0 258.0 3.0 14.6 Lynx 1 FW Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 354.0 356.5 2.5 7.51 Lynx 1 HW Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------- including 354.0 355.5 1.5 12.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-836 868.0 870.4 2.4 116 46.4 Lynx 5 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------- including 869.3 870.4 1.1 253 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-837 320.0 328.4 8.4 97.4 33.7 Lynx 2 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------- including 320.7 322.8 2.1 65 ---------------------------------------------------------- and 324.7 325.4 0.7 865 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 335.9 339.0 3.1 5.77 VNCR Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-814 118.5 120.5 2.0 189 25.1 Z27 1 Zone 27 ---------------------------------------------------------- including 120.0 120.5 0.5 756 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-844 520.8 523.6 2.8 11.6 CS3 Caribou ---------------------------------------------------------- including 521.7 522.6 0.9 33.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-854 369.0 371.9 2.9 9.07 CN2 Caribou ---------------------------------------------------------- including 370.5 371.0 0.5 33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-OBM-16- 697 799.0 801.1 2.1 15.3 FW3U Underdog ---------------------------------------------------------- including 800.3 801.1 0.8 40.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 804.1 806.7 2.6 29.1 FW3U Underdog ---------------------------------------------------------- including 804.1 804.7 0.6 90.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-663- W1 648.0 650.0 2.0 4.64 FW3U Underdog ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-807- W2 868.5 870.5 2.0 7.15 Underdog ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-821 1174.5 1177.8 3.3 9.27 FW3 Underdog ---------------------------------------------------------- including 1176.6 1177.8 1.2 21.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: 1. True widths are estimated at 65 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control" below. 2. Definitions: FW = foot wall; HW = hanging wall and VNCR = crustiform vein. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole Number Azimuth Dip Length ( degrees ) ( degrees ) (m) UTM E UTM N Section ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-OBM-16-697 330 -54 885 452501 5434610 2575 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-663-W1 330 -53 822.2 452402 5434658 2500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-807-W2 320 -58 1156.5 452306 5434421 2325 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-814 329 -62 204 451927 5434612 2100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-821 334 -66 1258.6 452738 5434475 2700 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-827 145 -63 957 453173 5435126 3425 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-836 145 -68 1045.4 453548 5435280 3825 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-837 332 -75 465 453483 5435060 3925 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-844 333 -57 1092 452727 5434546 2750 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-854 330 -53 846 452483 5434596 2550 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lynx Corridor

OSK-W-17-827 returned 14.6 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 7.51 g/t Au over 2.5 metres including 12.4 g/t Au over 1.5 metres. The first interval is associated with the Lynx 1 footwall and hosted in an altered fragmental rhyolite with traces of disseminated pyrite. The hole is located 45 metres east of OSK-W-16-740 which returned 4.72 g/t Au over 8.2 metres (previously reported, January 11th, 2017). The second interval is a weakly altered felsic dike with traces of disseminated pyrite located in the Lynx 1 hanging wall.

OSK-W-17-836 returned 116 g/t over 2.4 metres. The mineralized zone consists of an altered rhyolite with traces of visible gold and 3 to 5% pyrite in stringers and in pyrite-tourmaline veinlets. This interval represents the discovery of a new zone (Lynx 5) located 250 metres south of Lynx 1 and 60 metres south of Lynx 4.

OSK-W-17-837 Additional assays have been received from previously reported open interval of 42.4 g/t Au over 4.7 metres (press release dated May 24th, 2017). The additional new assays have improved both the grade and length of the previous Lynx 2 intercept to 97.4 g/t Au over 8.4 metres (33.7 g/t Au over 8.4 metres cut). This high grade zone is hosted in an altered fragmental felsic dike with fuschite and 3 to 5% disseminated pyrite. A second interval in this hole returned 5.77 g/t Au over 3.1 metres and corresponds to a crustiform vein located 70 metres east of OSK-W-17-799 (11.0 g/t Au over 6.5 metres previously reported April 5th, 2017).

Zone 27 Corridor

OSK-W-17-814 intersected Zone 27 returning 189 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (25.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres cut). Mineralization is associated with up to 7% pyrite stringers observed at an altered contact between a massive gabbro and a felsic dike. This intercept extends Zone 27 by 30 metres to the west of OSK-W-17-810 (6.54 g/t Au over 2.3 metres previously reported April 25th, 2017).

Caribou Corridor

OSK-W-17-844 is an infill hole in the CS3 Zone and returned 11.6 g/t Au over 2.8 metres. Mineralization is composed of 5% disseminated pyrite and 3% pyrite stringers within a strongly altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-854 intersected the CN2 Zone returning 9.07 g/t over 2.9 metres (including 33.0 g/t Au over 0.5 metres). Mineralization comprises up to 50% pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a bleached intermediate volcanic unit. This intersection is located twenty-five meters south of OSK-OBM-16-687, which intersected 6.61 g/t Au over 7.0 metres (previously released July 26th, 2016).

Underdog Corridor:

OSK-OBM-16-697 is an extension of a previously drilled hole (OBMN-16-697), targeting the FW3U Zone. The hole returned two intersections: 15.3 g/t Au over 2.1 metres (including 40.1 g/t Au over 0.8 metres) and 29.1 g/t Au over 2.6 metres (including 90.1 g/t Au over 0.6 metres). Mineralization consists of 1 to 5% pyrite in stringers (locally 10 to 35%) and 10% irregular quartz-carbonate veins occurring near a contact between intermediate volcanics and a porphyritic dike. These intervals extend the FW3U Zone 40 metres to the northeast.

OSK-W-17-663-W1 within the FW3U Zone intersected 4.64 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization contains 7 to 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a fragmental intermediate volcanic unit. This hole extends the FW3U Zone an additional 70 metres to the east of previously reported EAG-11-254 ext (24.7 g/t Au over 6.8 metres released April 14th, 2016).

OSK-W-17-807-W2 intersected 7.15 g/t Au over 2.0 metres between zones FW1 and FW3. Mineralization comprises 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers occurring in an altered fragmental porphyritic dike. This intersection correlates with no known zone and may represent a new mineralized zone.

OSK-W-17-821 returned 9.27 g/t Au over 3.3 metres (including 21.0 g/t Au over 1.2 metres). Mineralization consists of 20 to 25% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 5% disseminated pyrite hosted in a weakly to moderately altered fragmental porphyritic dike. This intersection extends the FW3 corridor an additional 100 metres to the northeast.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of the Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determinations are estimated at 65 - 80% true core lengths. Assay are uncut except where indicated, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 metres using a lower cutoff of 3 g/t Au. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1 kilogram whole rock metallic screen/fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying with AA or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1 kilogram metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. The current mineral resource comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748,000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1,400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Quebec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area (82,400 hectares), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Quebec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

