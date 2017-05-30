The company's double-glass Dymond modules will be utilized for the first phase of the 800 MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park being developed by the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA).

Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar Inc. announced it will provide the modules for the first section of phase III of the 1 GW Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park under construction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company said that 268 MW of its double-glass Dymond modules will be used for the first section of the third phase of the project, which has a capacity of 800 MW. The financial terms ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...