Teleste has signed a frame agreement with Stofa to deliver the next generation network products and services for Stofa's cable network upgrade to the new DOCSIS 3.1 technology. The agreement is a continuation of a long product-related cooperation between Teleste and Stofa, which is now being extended with detailed network design services. The value of the 2-year agreement is expected to exceed EUR 7 million.



Stofa is the second-largest cable and fiber-based TV and consumer broadband company in Denmark. The company has a sharp focus on providing excellent customer satisfaction and high-quality, future-proof services for its customers. When finished, this new cable network upgrade project will enable 1GBit/s network speeds over Stofa's cable network - allowing the customers smooth and reliable access to all Internet-based video and TV content offering.



"We wish to offer our customers services that include more than just the Internet," said Ole Fruekilde, CEO of Stofa. "Excellent customer satisfaction comes from fast and stable connectivity that answers each customer's needs -whether they wish to check emails, or watch online video and TV content that require high data transmission capacity. Working with Teleste, we have been able to improve the reliability of our network during the past years; and now, we are pleased to continue our previous cooperation in upgrading our network to meet the growing capacity requirements for years to come."



Teleste's deliveries for the project will include the company's next generation intelligent amplifiers and RF passives. To ensure fast and consistent upgrade of the networks, Teleste will also provide Stofa with detailed planning services. Combining service expertise to high-end products ensures that Stofa's customers will be able to enjoy the full advantage of the increased network capacity and speed.



"We are pleased to continue our long-term cooperation with Stofa in designing and building networks for today, as well as for the future. Answering the customers' service expectations requires high-quality networks with great capacity and optimum reliability. We are confident that combining our state-of-the-art products with our expertise in network design and planning, we will be able to help Stofa upgrade their networks to meet the service expectations from headend to home," stated Hanno Narjus, SVP of Network Products at Teleste.



At Stofa around 700 employees are working hard every day to offer consumers even better digital services. Together with Stofa's TV, broadband and telecom consumers, the aim is to make Denmark a digital winner nation. Stofa is owned by SE, a modern energy and telecom group providing, amongst others, electricity, energy optimisation, broadband fibre network and cable TV services to more than 700,000 consumers. 1,500 employees operate from different locations throughout Denmark. SE's vision is to become the most value-creating player in the Danish energy and telecom sector and to help creating a sustainable knowledge-based society.



Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 million and the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.



