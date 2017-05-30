XBiotech, Inc: Dr. Razelle Kurzrock to Present Novel Biomarker Findings from XBiotech Phase III Colorectal Cancer Study Data at the 19th European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Ca...

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced today an upcoming presentation of findings on key biomarker analysis of colorectal cancer patients treated with Hutruo (MABp1) in its European Phase III study. The abstract, entitled, "Pre-treatment Endogenous Interleukin-1 Receptor Antagonist (IL-1Ra) Levels in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) Patients are Associated with Clinical Outcomes After Anti-Interleukin-1a Therapy (MABp1)", will be presented by renowned oncologist, Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, Chief of Hematology & Oncology, UC San Diego School of Medicine. The data will be presented via poster presentation on Friday, June 30th from 10:30-11am and 4:40-5:10pm at the 19th ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer in Barcelona, Spain.

These findings indicate a significant association between pre-treatment circulating levels of IL-1Ra and responsiveness to MABp1 therapy. Lower pre-existing IL-1 antagonist activity was relatively responsive to pharmacological intervention with anti-IL-1alpha antibody therapy. This analysis provides new evidence that regulators of innate immunity may exert selection pressure on tumors and play an active role in the natural history of colorectal cancer. The impact of the body's control of innate inflammation is thus found to affect the use of immune modulating therapy.

"Our analysis show a significant association between pre-treatment circulating levels of IL-1Ra and responsiveness to MABp1 therapy," stated Dr. Kurzrock. She further stated, "These results provide new insight on the active role for interleukin-1 regulation in disease progression in colorectal cancer and could help us create more personalized approaches to treatment of the disease."

About Razelle Kurzrock, M.D.

Dr. Kurzrock is a medical oncologist and a renowned expert in precision medicine. She is a thought leader in the use of anti-cytokine therapies for the treatment of cancer and one of the first to recognize the importance of the interleukin-1 pathway in cancer. While at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Kurzrock built one of the most successful Phase 1 clinical trials programs in the nation, and was the senior author in the pioneering study for the Company's colorectal cancer study. Dr. Kurzrock currently serves as Senior Deputy Center Director for Clinical Science, Director at the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy, Director of the Clinical Trials Office, and a Team Leader for Experimental Therapeutics at the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego. Dr. Kurzrock is also Chief of the Hematology & Oncology Division in the UC San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Kurzrock serves on XBiotech's Scientific Advisory Board.

