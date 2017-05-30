Selexis SA, a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian cell line generation technology, announced today that it has entered an agreement with an affiliate of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates its biopharmaceutical business as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada, to leverage the Selexis SUREtechnology Platform™ and SURE CHO-M (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line to advance a Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany immuno-oncology antibody program.

"It's a testament to the value of our technologies that another major multinational pharmaceutical company has selected Selexis as a development partner. We are proud to enter an agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a respected leader in the fields of oncology and immunology," said Igor Fisch, PhD, Selexis chairman and chief executive officer. "Our talented team offers a unique and innovative technology solution to our partners; a model that continues to be validated by the expansion of our collaborations across many biologics and vaccine development programs."

Selexis' proprietary and high performance SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein including those that are difficult to express in other systems. It also provides seamless integration of the biologics and vaccine development continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.

"Our SUREtechnology Platform is a one of the most viable options that biopharmaceutical companies like Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany choose for developing cell lines for production of antibodies that address unmet needs in immuno-oncology," said Marco Bocci, PhD, DPharm, Selexis vice president, licensing and business development. "We're proud to offer this platform and other tools that can assist in bringing drugs to patients that otherwise may not have been possible to develop."

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform™ facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 95 partners worldwide, nearly 80 drug products in clinical manufacturing and two commercial products utilizing its cell lines, Selexis has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

