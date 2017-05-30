WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced its partnership with Portrix Logistic Software GmbH (PLS), a leading logistics IT solutions provider based in Hamburg, Germany.

WNS will work with PLS and their Global Price Management (GPM) solutions package to help improve outcomes for freight forwarders and shippers. GPM is the trusted choice of the freight forwarding industry, with five of the top ten global names currently using this advanced solution. PLS' technology helps Shipping and Logistics clients better manage transportation rates, scheduling, forecasts, carrier allocations, end-client quotations and analytical reporting.

"We are delighted to partner with PLS, an industry leader in logistics solutions. We believe that the combination of the GPM's technology and WNS' deep domain expertise in Shipping and Logistics BPM will create opportunities for our clients to drive measurable business value," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Henning Voss, Co-founder and CEO of PLS, adds: "GPM is the 'go-to' software solution for the logistics industry. We retain that position through a process of constant development, evolution and improvement ensuring that we keep pace with this dynamic business sector and satisfy the needs of our global customer base. WNS will help us stay at the cutting edge, ensuring that our service is as up to date and comprehensive as possible, so we can deliver real competitive advantages for our users."

WNS serves clients in many segments of freight and logistics, including ocean, freight forwarders and non-vessel owning common carriers (NVOCC), air express, road (trucking), rail, and third-party logistics (3PL) firms.

About Portrix Logistic Software

PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE GmbH (PLS) is part of the Portrix Group, a Hamburg based IT solutions provider. Since 2001 Portrix and later Portrix Logistic Software has provided best-in-class rate management applications to the logistics industry and has throughout been known for their solid approach, deep industry knowledge and as an organisation that delivers results. PLS continue to add new tools and functionality to their products, in order to provide customers with the most value from their rate data and help them become more productive and profitable.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2017, WNS had 33,968 professionals across 48 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

