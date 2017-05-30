Idyoo, the Social Network for Ideation, is Officially Announced

The Innovative Ideation Platform will Help Connect Idea-Creators with Idea-Seekers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Matthias Strobel, Founder and CEO of idyoo, a social networking company that focuses on ideation, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of idyoo - The Social Network for Ideation.

To watch a short video about idyoo and learn more about it, please visit https://goo.gl/TqPEbC.

As a company spokesperson noted, as customers demand more and markets are becoming more saturated, businesses are also struggling to keep up with trends, as well as changes in the marketplace and consumer behavior. And thanks to the rapid growth of the internet, consumers want everything to be a click away.

"Physical brainstorming or ideation must include an interactive component. Innovation drive is possible at idyoo in real-time, around the world, 24/7, 365 days a year thanks to Real-Time Crowd Storming, or RTCS ," the spokesperson noted, adding that RTCS is a globally unique methodology that coordinates all methods into connecting those creating and those seeking an idea.

"Global communities are the lifeblood of idyoo. Every person has ideas. Lots of them. Regardless of age, education, gender, race, or religion. And there are plenty of businesses that need ideas. Every day, every hour, every minute, every second."

As the social network for ideation, idyoo will connect people who have ideas - they will be called "Scouts" - with businesses, or "Bosses," who need them. The core strategy of idyoo is to enable and encourage global collaboration between people from all walks and communities of life. Joining idyoo will be free for Scouts and will involve a monthly/yearly subscription for Bosses.

In order to help expand the idyooTech development team to finalize both the web app and the mobile app, along with pay for marketing and public relations to get the word out about idyoo, Strobel recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, he hopes to raise $100,000 through crowdfunding.

Those who might not be able to access idyoo on their own computer or mobile device will be able to use idyooHubs in the future - Strobel and his team are planning on launching these hubs as soon as possible.

"These meeting points will allow people to meet other Scouts, study about Bosses and what kind of ideas they need, learn about ideation, or even teach others," the spokesperson noted.

About idyoo - The Social Network for Ideation:

Idyoo is a social networking company that focuses on idea creation through a methodology called Real-Time Crowd Storming. Idyoo will help connect people who have ideas with businesses that need them. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/TqPEbC.

